Police tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Officers detained two people after finding a man who had been shot on Floyd Street earlier today, police said in a news release. 

About 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Floyd Street and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to police. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said they detained two "persons of interest" and are still investigating what happened.  

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments