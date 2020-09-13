Police line do not cross tape

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the robbery of a convenience store late Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 9:05 p.m. to the robbery at Great Stops, 2410 E. Market St. Workers said a man took undisclosed items from the store, shoving the clerk as he exited the business. The employee refused EMS treatment.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

