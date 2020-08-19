GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers fled on foot and then shot himself Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers had stopped the vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Meadowview Road, police said.
After the passenger ran away, officers heard a gunshot and located the man nearby, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
A weapon was located at the scene, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are conducting a full criminal and administrative investigation into the incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
