Manager of Spring Valley Restaurant in Greensboro charged with setting fire to the business, police say

GREENSBORO — The manager of a Greensboro restaurant that caught fire in early October has been charged with setting the fire, according to Greensboro police.

On Oct. 4, authorities responded to the fire at Spring Valley Restaurant, 421 W. Meadowview Road, at about 7:45 p.m., according to an incident report.

Patricia Dianne Kennon, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burning of churches and certain other buildings and larceny by servants or other employees, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

Glenn said Kennon was a manager at the family-style restaurant at the time of the fire. No one answered the phone at the restaurant when a reporter called seeking comment. It was unclear how much damage the restaurant sustained in the fire.

Spring Valley Restaurant posted to its Facebook page a couple of days after the incident: "We thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. We will come back stronger and better then ever. In the mean time we will be missing our customers. We wish everyone good health and want each and everyone to stay safe."

In a more recent post, the restaurant said they are not sure when they will be able to reopen, but that people can make monetary donations in the meantime to go to a special account to help support its employees.

Checks or money orders can be made out to Spring Valley Restaurant and mailed to 421 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27406.

