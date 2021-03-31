Marijuana, large crowd gathered at vacation rental property attract attention; High Point police arrest 2 and seize guns and drugs

HIGH POINT — A gathering of 200 people early last Saturday morning at an AirBNB rental spurred a call to police and resulted in three arrests, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers responded to 1042 Rockford Road and found at least 200 people gathered there, with several cars lining the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers detected a "very strong odor of fresh and burnt marijuana," according to the release. Officers determined that the property was being rented through Airbnb and that the renter was producing a music video.

Due to the marijuana odor, officers detained the home's occupants and got a search warrant, police said. During the search of the residence and the occupants' vehicles, seven handguns and two rifles were located, as well and several different calibers of ammunition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of the firearms were listed as stolen, however, police said they seized them "due to the level of impairment and the potential for danger that was caused by the marijuana."

Officials also found about 6 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.