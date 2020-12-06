Memories of Morningside: Decades later, deadly clash in Greensboro community still resonates

GREENSBORO — That Saturday morning, some 41 years ago, began like any other for 7-year-old Erica Parker.
She got up early to attend Sabbath school and then services at the Seventh-day Adventist church her grandmother attended.
But the normalcy changed once they returned home that day, Nov. 3, 1979. By then, police cars and ambulances clogged the streets of Morningside Homes.
As the family worshipped, a battle played out just steps away from their front door. Members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party clashed with protesters gathered for a march organized by the militant leftist Workers Viewpoint Organization.
In just 88 seconds, five people at the “Death to the Klan” rally were fatally shot and 10 others were injured.
“I just remember driving down the main road and I saw sheets, and there were bodies under those sheets,” said Parker, now senior vice president of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
“There was a lot of screaming and crying and wailing, and my grandmother told us to put our heads down.”
Parker obeyed, kind of.
“And as a kid, I peeked, and the images are still in my mind,” she said recently by phone. “You could see blood through the sheets, and it was terrifying.”
When her grandmother pulled up to their apartment, she told Parker and her 5-year-old sister to run inside.
“She never said anything about it,” Parker said, referring to the event now known as the Greensboro Massacre. “I never saw her cry. I just … we didn’t talk about it.”
Asking for calm
Ossie Ruth Beasley recalls hearing the gunfire that day, but she didn’t know where it was coming from.
“A 6-year-old neighbor from next door came and said ‘Ms. Beasley, there’s dead folks up there.’ I said ‘baby, why did you say that?’ And he said ‘it’s true.’”
Beasley, who was the president of the residents’ association at Greensboro’s first public housing project, saw he spoke the truth after turning on the news.
She sprang into action, knowing that the bad situation could get worse.
“I had two teenage representatives (on the association board) living right across the street from me,” she said. “I got them and then we went around in the community talking to people and asking them to be calm and asking the young people not to get involved.
“I was afraid of violence,” the now 88-year-old said. “I worked hard with them to keep them from getting involved.”
The event made national news, with Walter Cronkite bringing the spotlight to the shootings in this “small Southern mill town.”
In the days that followed, Beasley spoke out against those who showed up that day.
She was angry at the Workers Viewpoint Organization, which had become the Communist Workers Party, for organizing the march through her neighborhood without asking permission.
Although the parade permit listed Morningside Homes as the assembly point, the group advertised participants would gather at the nearby Windsor Community Center. Windsor was considered easier to reach from the interstate for out-of-town participants.
And, of course, she was angry at the Klansman and the neo-Nazis who started the gunfire.
“I let people know I didn’t appreciate them coming into my neighborhood,” she said, referring to both sides.
Death threats
In the days that followed, Beasley said she received death threats.
“I got a threatening letter all the way from Oakland, California, addressed to Ruth Beasley, Morningside Homes, Greensboro, North Carolina,” she said. Beasley has since lost the letter, but she believes it referenced her anger at the protest organizers.
“I couldn’t understand why they were threatening me just because I didn’t like them in our neighborhood,” Beasley said.
Beasley, who worked as a manager at a rest home at the time, also received a call from someone who said they were from the police department.
“They told me to go the same way to work and the same route back and that somebody was following me and it was for my protection," Beasley said. “But I never knew if that was for real or not.”
Beasley, who went on serve on the Greensboro Housing Authority from 1981 to 1987, was also angry at the city’s police department.
“One of my greatest pet peeves is the police, (knowing the protest could turn violent), would leave to go to lunch,” she said.
According to the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which extensively examined the events surrounding that day and released a 400-plus page report, police supervisors decided to send the tactical officers to an early lunch on the day of the protest, which was scheduled for 11 a.m.
A resolution of apology to the victims, survivors, their families and members of the Morningside Homes community, was passed by the Greensboro City Council on Oct. 6. It notes the failings of the Greensboro Police Department at that time.
“(The) GPD failed to divert, stop or arrest the members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party, whom police knew were carrying a cache of concealed weapons, as they approached the Morningside Homes Community where the marchers were gathered,” the resolution states.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers had noted a caravan of vehicles carrying the group stopped on an Interstate-85 on-ramp before heading to the protest gathering site, according to the TRC’s report.
However, the department had adopted a “low-profile” approach and did not interfere with the progress of the caravan, which had a cache of weapons in the vehicles.
Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department, said the department would not comment further on the issue, noting that the City Council acted on behalf of all the city’s departments when it issued the resolution of apology.
More than an apology
The city’s apology to the residents was much needed, Beasley said, “especially since none of us were involved."
“I was afraid that some of those children were really scarred for life, especially that little boy,” Beasley said, referring to the 6 year old who came to her door that morning.
“I thought that it really impacted him,” she said. “He was quieter and his mother said for a good while he didn’t sleep well at night.”
Like that boy, Sharell Troxler was just a youngster when she was urgently ushered into her Morningside home after the shootings.
“It was just like, chaos,” said Troxler, who was 4 at the time.
In a phone interview, Troxler said she’s followed the response in the years since that day and questioned if the city’s long-awaited apology is heartfelt.
“I wouldn’t agree that our city has done what it needed to do to reconcile something of this magnitude,” she said. “I want you to apologize because it’s necessary, not because somebody’s asked you. If I have to ask you and keep asking you for something, is it really genuine?”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Saturday that the city was sincere in its apology.
“It certainly was a genuine apology and people can tell by the research that went into it and the comments (when the resolution was read)," Vaughan said.
Troxler said the city also has to do more than issue an apology.
“I feel like there’s a lot of conversations and not a lot of action,” she said.
Vaughan, however, said the city is backing up the apology with action.
She pointed to the #100Homes initiative paid for with city-issued bonds, which provides forgivable home loans to low-income people.
Vaughan said the city may soon put another bond initiative before voters to provide additional help.
The city also has raised its minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour, she said.
“I’m aware that east Greensboro and west Greensboro look differently,” Vaughan said, noting the high rate of homicides on the east side of town. “But that doesn’t mean we haven’t been taking concrete steps.
“It takes a long time to make up for decades and decades of neglect,” she added.
‘Fun childhood’
Still, despite the violence that took place at Morningside, Troxler, Parker and Beasley have some fond memories.
They recall a community that was tight-knit, where neighbors looked out for each other.
“It was a fun childhood,” Parker said. “There were a lot of kids, we had lots of friends, we played outside all the time.
“One time we got a really big snow and I remember flying down the hill on cardboard,” she said. “It was like the funnest thing ever!”
“We didn’t really have snow boots, but my grandmother wrapped our shoes in plastic bags, tied them up real good, and we had a ball,” Parker said.
The atmosphere could change at night, however, when gunshots would sometimes ring out.
“You know, it was just hit the deck and you knew to get on the floor and make sure you didn’t catch any wayward bullets or anything like that,” Parker said.
Still, she said she wasn’t particularly scared. “As a kid you’re not really cognizant of all that going on around you. You don’t really recognize the danger so much.”
After the 1979 shooting, she wasn’t allowed outside for a while. “I did not want to go outside,” she said. “I was good with not going out.”
Parker said she didn’t really realize what the KKK was until that day.
“Where I grew up is what I knew,” Parker said. “I never crossed the railroad tracks, so I didn’t know racism existed on the other side because I had never been over there.
“I felt safe in my community because I knew everybody and everybody knew me.”
Beasley said the neighborhood consisted of mostly women and children, and there was a section for senior citizens.
As president of the resident’s association, she arranged activities for the children.
“I had carried them to the circus, to the coliseum if something was going on,” she said. She would rent buses to take children to parks like Carowinds.
And there were movie nights. “The policemen would come out and use the side of the (Morningside Community Center) to show films during the summer at night. We’d have maybe as much as 50 sometimes, mostly children,” she said.
The day of the shooting, she had rented out the community center for a wedding.
“They had the wedding, but they moved it to a church,” she said.
Changing the neighborhood
Unlike Parker’s family, Troxler said her family talked about the shootings.
“There wasn’t a lot of in-depth conversation because I don’t think they knew what it was all about,” she said. “They didn’t know about this Communist Party. They were very familiar with the Klan so it was more conversation about the Ku Klux Klan and the fear of that organization.”
Troxler, who remained in the neighborhood until late in her teenage years, said the Nov. 3 shootings helped shape her life.
“I think it gave me a heightened awareness of Black people’s plight,” said Troxler, who is a social worker for an elementary school.
“It helped me to embrace my blackness and speak up for those who are less fortunate,” she said, noting that community activist Ervin Brisbon also influenced her outlook. He lived two doors down from her for a time.
“There was always this undertone of fighting for our rights that was happening in the Morningside, or as we called it, the Grove,” Troxler said. The larger area around the development was called Lincoln Grove.
Parker left Greensboro in 1996 to attend N.C. Central University, got married and had two daughters. She didn’t return to the area until 2013.
“I was super excited to show my kids where I grew up and it’s not there anymore. It doesn’t exist,” she said.
The city demolished the housing complex in 2001 and replaced it with the Willow Oaks housing community.
“I think that was one of the most hurtful things ever, to not be able to share with your kids where you grew up,” Parker said.
Troxler, 45, also said she misses being able to see her home.
“I know that it was torn down in the name of hope, but I also understand, for me, my street name is still there — Evans Drive is still there,” she said. “It was just a shock to me to go there and it being torn down.”
She and another friend who grew up there recently ran into three others from the neighborhood.
“All of us, we still have that connection,” she said.
“I think a lot of times people forget that growing up in poverty is traumatizing. And then adding this other layer to it … the body keeps score," Troxler said. "I absolutely believe that my body has kept score of that day, not just my living conditions at the time.”
A conversation
Parker said she didn’t really examine the events of that November day until she had a conversation with a friend at a social gathering about six years ago.
Her friend talked about the Confederate flag and how important it was to him. “He touted about how he loved that flag and he waved it proud,” she said. “It just bothered him that people took offense to it.”
When she asked him what he felt when he saw the flag, “he said it’s just a sense of pride and accomplishment and just proud to be from the South and it just really warmed his heart.”
“And I said, ‘what I see when I see that flag is when I was 7 years old, riding home, passing bodies with white sheets over them, seeing the blood, hearing the crying and the wailing and the flags being flown and the angry mob yelling and taunting, that’s what I see,” Parker told her friend.
“And he paused for a moment, and I believe he did empathize a bit, but it did not replace the feelings that he felt from the flag.
“That was the first time that I really processed what happened.” Parker said. “And the more I thought about it, the more emotional I got. … How does a kid see that?”
She’s since researched what happened that day and, unlike her mother and grandmother, Parker talks with her two daughters about it.
“We’re both pretty open about social justice," she said.
Parker said she appreciates the City Council’s apology, but she said the chief of police should be leading that conversation.
“I think that would be more impactful, especially since we’re in such a tough spot right now with police with African American men and women and children. It’s a mess.”
Greensboro Police Chief Brian James could not be reached for comment on Saturday. However, when he took over the position earlier this year, he began by holding a series of community events where he listened to residents’ complaints and concerns. The series, however, was cut short with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parker said her daughters face their own challenges because of the color of their skin.
She was disheartened when she spoke to her eldest daughter, a freshman at Georgia Southern University, around the time of the Nov. 3 election. She and her dorm mate were getting groceries and planning to stay inside a couple of days because they feared racial trouble around the election.
“A friend of hers had been called an effing N-word as she was leaving class one day last week,” Parker said. “It’s a tough time right now, for all of them.”
