Memories of Morningside: Decades later, deadly clash in Greensboro community still resonates

“There was always this undertone of fighting for our rights that was happening in the Morningside, or as we called it, the Grove,” Troxler said. The larger area around the development was called Lincoln Grove.

Parker left Greensboro in 1996 to attend N.C. Central University, got married and had two daughters. She didn’t return to the area until 2013.

“I was super excited to show my kids where I grew up and it’s not there anymore. It doesn’t exist,” she said.

The city demolished the housing complex in 2001 and replaced it with the Willow Oaks housing community.

“I think that was one of the most hurtful things ever, to not be able to share with your kids where you grew up,” Parker said.

Troxler, 45, also said she misses being able to see her home.

“I know that it was torn down in the name of hope, but I also understand, for me, my street name is still there — Evans Drive is still there,” she said. “It was just a shock to me to go there and it being torn down.”

She and another friend who grew up there recently ran into three others from the neighborhood.

“All of us, we still have that connection,” she said.