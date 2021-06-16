Moped driver stabbed after being struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man was stabbed Tuesday night after a vehicle struck his moped along Glenwood Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police were called at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after a man driving a gold-colored sedan struck a man on a moped and stabbed him in the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue, the release said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.