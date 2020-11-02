New video could help find Tyarra Williams, a Greensboro woman who vanished in 2016

The day she went missing, Williams had registered for classes at Guilford Technical Community College and was going back with her mother the next day to pick up books. She wanted to be a teacher.

Williams' family and friends have also kept up a Facebook page that has more than 20,000 followers and recently posted the video.

"We will never give in to the despair, we will always stay in prayer and fight for what belongs to us. #findtyarra Signed a rant from a hopeful praying mother."

Danielle Williams wrote this on Jan. 7, 2020, another anniversary of her daughter's disappearance.

The case has touched people like Angel in Wisconsin.

"Watching Tyarra's episode now on Disappeared," the woman wrote on the Facebook page. "My heart breaking you and.I couldn't event imagine... I have a 19 year old daughter and I just can't. Praying your baby is found safe and healthy."

Williams, who didn’t drive, had just helped her mother take down their Christmas tree and said she was going to meet a friend in the complex when she disappeared.