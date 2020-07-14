GREENSBORO — Police said nine people were arrested in connection to recent firearm burglaries around the Triad.
ATF, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Alamance County Sheriff's Office and Mebane police assisted officers in recovering 11 firearms and arresting four adults and five juveniles, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Police, the guns were stolen from licensed firearm dealers in multiple jurisdictions over the past few months.
Police said they responded to a burglary at about 4 a.m. on April 8 at Powers Firearms, 2304 Jane St. Police said 10 firearms were stolen.
Police said similar burglaries happened on June 1 at Maverick Firearms in Mebane, on June 3 at Atlantic Outdoors in Stokesdale and on June 9 at Triangle Shooting Academy in Raleigh.
Police linked suspects in the Powers Firearms investigation to burglaries at the other stores.
To date, police said they have recovered five stolen firearms from the Powers Firearm burglary and 11 from three additional burglaries.
Five juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old were charged. The following adults were charged:
- Jaqwell Jayvon Sanders, 18, of Greensboro is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Sanders is in custody at Wake County Jail under a $150,000 secured bail.
- Ahmodd Brown, 19, of Greensboro is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of burglary tools, and three counts of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Due to items located when he was arrested, Brown was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession a stolen firearm. He's in custody at Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 secured bail.
- Johnas Bennett, 20, of Greensboro is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bennett was released from custody after posting a $5,000 secured bail.
- Nykial Hawkins, 18, of Greensboro is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Hawkins was also charged with possession and marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm because of items located during his arrest.
