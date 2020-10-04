 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officers find person shot in 3600 block of Groometown Road
0 comments
top story

Officers find person shot in 3600 block of Groometown Road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights

GREENSBORO — Officers investigating a call of shots fired found a person at the scene who was shot, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident occurred in 3600 block of Groometown Road in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The person was taken to an area hospital and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News