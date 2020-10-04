Officers find person shot in 3600 block of Groometown Road

GREENSBORO — Officers investigating a call of shots fired found a person at the scene who was shot, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The incident occurred in 3600 block of Groometown Road in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The person was taken to an area hospital and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.