GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting on Glenside Drive Tuesday night, police said in a news release.
Police responded about 10 p.m. to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Glenside Drive, according to the release.
Officers found one person who had injuries not considered life-threatening. The victim was taken to a local area hospital, police said.
Police did not release the victim's identity or provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
