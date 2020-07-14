Emergency lights (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Officers responding to a traffic crash early this morning found a man who had been shot, police said in a news release.

Police said officers responded to a crash about 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Euclid Street and found a man suffering from gunshot trauma. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. They did not identify the man. 

Police said officers and detectives are conducting a criminal investigation. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

