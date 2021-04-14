One dies in triple shooting in High Point; police charge two with first-degree murder

EMS took Emerson to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he later died.

According to the release, detectives investigating the shooting identified two suspects: Justice S. McLaurin, 26, and J’Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23, both of High Point. Police obtained arrest warrants against both on first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Tuesday's shooting.

An additional count of attempted murder was added against both Howze and McLaurin after investigators determined they had attempted to shoot one of the occupants of the vehicle on Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, High Point police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force found Howze and McLaurin and took both into custody without incident.

Officers also found a silver Nissan Altima they suspect was used in Tuesday's fatal shooting, according to the release. Authorities applied for a search warrant for a residence in the 3700 block of Bracknell Drive to look for evidence related to the homicide.

Howze and McLaurin are being held without bail at the Guilford County jail.