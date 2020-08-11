Red light flashing on emergency vehicle
GREENSBORO — An incident first reported by police as a hit-and-run was upgraded to a shooting early this morning. 

About 1:40 a.m., officers responded to "a hit-and-run and a possible assault" in the 2000 block of East Market Street, according to a police news release. 

About 20 minutes later, police reported that the hit-and-run was actually a shooting. One victim was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

Police did not name the victim or provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

