One person injured by gunfire in aggravated assault, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police located a person injured by gunfire on Mizell Road Sunday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The Greensboro Police Department was alerted to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3700 block of Mizell Road about 10:30 p.m. Officers found one person with injuries from apparent gunfire and took the victim to an area hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.