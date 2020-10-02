Pair arrested in connection to High Point incident involving gunfire exchange with police

HIGH POINT — Two people wanted in connection to an incident that occurred earlier this week involving several larcenies from motor vehicles and an exchange of gunfire with officers were arrested Thursday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

The two were taken into custody by the Street Crimes Unit, the sheriff's office said. Both were reportedly taken to juvenile detention centers out of the county.

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information, but said the investigation is ongoing.

The arrests stem from an early Tuesday morning incident in a north High Point neighborhood. Following a report of suspicious activity in the area Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street, two officers responded and encountered a pair of people.

One of them fired a gun at an officer through a car window, narrowly missing the offficer, police said. A brief exchange of gunfire occurred between the officers and the shooter before the shooter left the area, police said.

Police were searching for a total of three people and made one arrest Tuesday. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 19, of Durham was located in some brush on Johnson Street, just north of Skeet Club Road, police said.