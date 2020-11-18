Pedestrian struck on Randleman Road dies from injuries; driver charged with death by motor vehicle, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian struck by a driver on Randleman Road has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release .

A 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by Walter Lee Jones, 68, of Greensboro was traveling north on Randleman Road near Concord Street about 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to police.

Jonas Gilchrest, 58, of Greensboro was crossing Randleman Road on foot when Jones failed to slow down and struck Gilchrest, police said.

Gilchrest was hospitalized, but he died Tuesday from his injuries, police said.

Jones, who was not injured, has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police said the crash reconstruction unit is conducting an ongoing investigation.