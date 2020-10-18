Person critically injured in drive-by shooting in Stoneville, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says

STONEVILLE — A drive-by shooting critically injured a person inside a home on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired from a vehicle into a home on U.S. 220 Business near Janet Road, according to the release.

A person inside the home sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was was airlifted to a Triad area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's name pending notification of their next of kin. No suspect or vehicle information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.