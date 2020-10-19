 Skip to main content
Person found injured on Savannah Street in Greensboro after report of shots fired in the area
Person found injured on Savannah Street in Greensboro after report of shots fired in the area

GREENSBORO — Officers found a person injured after responding to a report of shots fired on Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers called to the 400 block of Savannah Street at about 5:30 p.m. discovered the wounded person. The person was taken to a local hospital and their condition was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

