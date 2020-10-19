Person found injured on Savannah Street in Greensboro after report of shots fired in the area

GREENSBORO — Officers found a person injured after responding to a report of shots fired on Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers called to the 400 block of Savannah Street at about 5:30 p.m. discovered the wounded person. The person was taken to a local hospital and their condition was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

