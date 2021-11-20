Person found shot in the Falconridge Road area, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Officers found a person shot early Saturday morning, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 3:30 a.m. police responded to a call about a shooting in the 4100 block of Falconridge Road.

Officers located a gunshot victim, who was taken to a hospital by EMS in stable condition, according to the release.

Police said no information about a suspect was available and that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.