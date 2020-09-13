GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting in which a person was critically injured late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 10:39 p.m., officers responded to Randleman Road at the Interstate 85 Bypass and located a gunshot victim inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.
The shooting occurred at an unknown area of a highway, police said. No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
