Person found shot on Bernau Avenue in Greensboro, police say
Person found shot on Bernau Avenue in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at 9:49 p.m. found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Breaking News