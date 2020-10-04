Person found shot on Farmington Drive, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities found a person shot in the the 3700 block of Farmington Drive Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and police had no information on their condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.