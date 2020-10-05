Person found shot on Warren Street; suspect apprehended, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting on Warren Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of Warren Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim in serious, but stable condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Officers apprehended one suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Further details were not immediately released.

