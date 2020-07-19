Emergency vehicle blurred #generic

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a shooting on Saturday night, according to a news release from police.

At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to the call and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital by EMS in stable condition.

The shooting had occurred earlier at Madre Place at Blackmoor Road, according to the release. No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

