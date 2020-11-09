Person injured in shooting on Curtis Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a shooting in which a person was injured on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 8:26 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Curtis Street. Officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Additional details were not released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.