Person shot at Barber Park in Greensboro on Sunday afternoon, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was shot at Barber Park on Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1500 Barber Park Drive at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release. The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.