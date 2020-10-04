Person shot at Woods of Terror thrill park in Greensboro early Sunday, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO — A person attending a Halloween thrill park was shot early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., at about 12:40 a.m., according to the release.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, was shot by an unidentified man.

The management and staff at Woods of Terror are cooperating with authorities and the investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

A posting by Woods of Terror on its Facebook page, said that authorities apprehended the shooter about three miles away from from the site. Sheriff's officials could not be reached to verify this information.

“From what we could tell and what the sheriff’s department told us, there were two gunshots fired into the air, and two landed in nearby fencing while another hit one of our customers,” Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin said in the release.