Person shot at Woods of Terror thrill park in Greensboro early Sunday, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO — A person attending a Halloween thrill park was shot early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred at Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., at about 12:40 a.m., according to the release.
The victim, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, was shot by an unidentified man.
The management and staff at Woods of Terror are cooperating with authorities and the investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.
A posting by Woods of Terror on its Facebook page, said that authorities apprehended the shooter about three miles away from from the site. Sheriff's officials could not be reached to verify this information.
“From what we could tell and what the sheriff’s department told us, there were two gunshots fired into the air, and two landed in nearby fencing while another hit one of our customers,” Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin said in the release.
Woods of Terror crew members said that the entire incident happened in about 45 seconds and that 50 to 60 patrons and 60 staff members were still at the attraction, according to the post.
The employees saw one person fire shots from a vehicle that entered the parking lot after closing and the people there sought cover behind the vehicles, McLaurin said. The vehicle drove away, while staff members responded to the victim, the release says.
McLaurin said staff members tended to the victim who appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to the cheek.
Woods of Terror pays for an armed Guilford County deputy to be on the property every night and will continue doing so for the rest of the season, the release says. "We take our guest safety seriously — and have done so since day one," McLaurin said.
Woods of Terror plans to remain open for their normal hours throughout the rest of the season.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 336-641-5968.
