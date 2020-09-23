 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person suffering from possible gunshot wound located in Greensboro, police say
0 comments

Person suffering from possible gunshot wound located in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person with a possible gunshot wound on Glenwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault in the area of 1400 Glenwood Avenue, police said in a news release. They found one person injured. That person was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release any more information about the person, including their condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Authorities searching for 2 High Point scammers targeting the elderly at retail stores, police say
Crime News

Authorities searching for 2 High Point scammers targeting the elderly at retail stores, police say

According to police, in both cases, a man and woman approached the victim inside a retail store and said they had found a large amount of money and wanted to verify that it was not counterfeit. The suspects convinced the victim to go to the bank and withdraw cash to compare to the "found money," police said, with the promise to return all of the victim's cash, plus give them a portion of the found cash.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News