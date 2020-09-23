Person suffering from possible gunshot wound located in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person with a possible gunshot wound on Glenwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault in the area of 1400 Glenwood Avenue, police said in a news release. They found one person injured. That person was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release any more information about the person, including their condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!