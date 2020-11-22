Person suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in Greensboro on Sunday night, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a person on Sunday night, according to a release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No description of a suspect was available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
