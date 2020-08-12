GREENSBORO — Police have released a photo of a man suspected of trying to rob a convenience store early this morning.
At 3:20 a.m., officers responded to an attempted robbery at Kangaroo Express, 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, police said in a news release.
A man entered the store, assaulted and attempted to rob an employee, but left without taking any money, police said.
The man left in a tan or gray sedan, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
