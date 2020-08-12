Kangaroo Express robbery suspect

Greensboro police released these photos of a suspect in an assault and attempted robbery at Kangaroo Express, 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, early today.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police have released a photo of a man suspected of trying to rob a convenience store early this morning. 

At 3:20 a.m., officers responded to an attempted robbery at Kangaroo Express, 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, police said in a news release. 

A man entered the store, assaulted and attempted to rob an employee, but left without taking any money, police said. 

The man left in a tan or gray sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments