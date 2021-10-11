Police: Armed suspect shot by officer after traffic stop in Greensboro

Updated 8:20 p.m.

GREENSBORO — What began as a vehicle stop ended with a Greensboro police officer shooting a man armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Shortly before 5 p.m., an armed passenger fled from a vehicle stopped at South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road, leading the officer on a foot chase, police said.

"The suspect raised his weapon towards the officer and the officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect," the news release said.

The man continued running, discarding his weapon along the way. Police have since recovered the weapon, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James told the news media. The man was arrested behind a residence in the area, James said.

Police have not released the names of the officer nor the suspect.

The officer will be placed on administrative duty and the Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation.

It's not the first officer-involved shooting Greensboro Police Department has been at the center of this year.