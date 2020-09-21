Police identify victim and now say a fatal motorcycle crash in High Point Sunday was a hit-and-run

HIGH POINT — Police have released the identity of a Browns Summit motorcyclist who died following a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
At 2:12 p.m., Brian Christopher Howell, 43, was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Green Drive, High Point police said in a news release. Using traffic camera footage, authorities determined Howell was crossing South Elm Street when a southbound sedan entered the intersection on a green traffic signal and struck the rear tire of the motorcycle.
In the initial news release about the incident, police said they did not suspect another vehicle was involved.
The impact of the sedan caused Howell to fall to the ground, sustaining fatal head and neck injuries, police said.
The driver of the sedan did not remain at the scene. Police said the vehicle likely will have a distinctive black mark near the left front corner, maybe with a semi-circular shape to it from the tire. The vehicle might be silver or another light metallic color, police said.
Though the crash occurred at about 2:12 a.m., the first call to 911 was not made until 2:32 a.m. when a motorist stopped and called for help. According to police, three other motorists passed by as Howell lay in the street, but did not call for help. Police said they arrived at the scene two minutes and six seconds after being dispatched.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip.
