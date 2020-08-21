GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a string of sexual assaults in southeast Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The assaults were reported in the early morning hours between Aug. 11 and 13, police said. The victims told detectives they voluntarily entered the suspect vehicle, a beige sedan and were violently assaulted, physically and sexually, according to police.
The assaults are similar to incidents that happened on June 13 and 24, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2100. People can also download the mobile P3tips to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.