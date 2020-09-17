Police investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings in Greensboro, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two nearby shootings from around the same time Wednesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., officers were in the 800 block of Rugby Street investigating after finding someone injured in a shooting, police said in a news release.
About 11:15 p.m., officers were in the 300 block of Ray Street investigating another shooting with one person injured, according to police. The two shooting locations are about a six-minute drive from one another.
No suspect information was available in either shooting. Police have not said whether the shootings are related.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous