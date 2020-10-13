Police investigating after Greensboro man dies following early morning shooting today

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a homicide after a Greensboro man was fatally shot early Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight, police announced that the eastbound lane of West Gate City Boulevard at Boulevard Way and both the northbound and southbound lanes of South Holden Road at West Gate City Boulevard were shut down while officers investigated an aggravated assault.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area found 26-year-old Devante Dino Coleman, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police announced around 10 a.m. today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.