GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after two men robbed a Shell gas station at gunpoint early this morning, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a reported robbery at the Summit Shell, 3101 Summit Ave., according to police.
Witnesses told officers that two men confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint, police said.
Cash was taken, but no injuries were reported, police said.
The suspects, who fled on foot after the robbery, were described to police as two men in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing face coverings and one of the men had a handgun, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.