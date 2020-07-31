Pointed gun

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after two men robbed a Shell gas station at gunpoint early this morning, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a reported robbery at the Summit Shell, 3101 Summit Ave., according to police. 

Witnesses told officers that two men confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint, police said. 

Cash was taken, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects, who fled on foot after the robbery, were described to police as two men in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing face coverings and one of the men had a handgun, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

