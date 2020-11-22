Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A person involved in a crash Saturday on Interstate 85 was ejected from the vehicle and then struck by a tractor-trailer, Greensboro police said in a news release. That person, whom police have not yet positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on I-85 lost control of the vehicle near Mount Hope Church Road. The Corvette went off the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail before spinning and striking a 2020 Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Corvette was ejected from the vehicle into the roadway and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the release.
William Rosado, 57, of Whitsett, who was the driver of the Altima, was taken to Alamance Regional Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ronald Peterson, 58, of Alberta Virginia, was not injured.
Authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt.
During the course of the investigation, authorities said probable cause was established to charge a Ryan Donlon with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.
Details about Donlon's involvement in the wreck, which occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m., were not available on Sunday.
"At this time we cannot release any additional details as the investigation is ongoing," Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said in a text to a News & Record reporter. "As soon as positive ID is made and next of kin is notified, we will release the name of the deceased driver."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!