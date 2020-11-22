Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A person involved in a crash Saturday on Interstate 85 was ejected from the vehicle and then struck by a tractor-trailer, Greensboro police said in a news release. That person, whom police have not yet positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on I-85 lost control of the vehicle near Mount Hope Church Road. The Corvette went off the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail before spinning and striking a 2020 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Corvette was ejected from the vehicle into the roadway and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the release.

William Rosado, 57, of Whitsett, who was the driver of the Altima, was taken to Alamance Regional Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ronald Peterson, 58, of Alberta Virginia, was not injured.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said probable cause was established to charge a Ryan Donlon with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.