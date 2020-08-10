GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a homicide after the victim of a Sunday assault died from his injuries, police said in a news release. 

Police identified Michael Tyrone Mayo Jr., 33, of Greensboro as the victim.

Officers responded to and closed the 500 block of South Regional Road to investigate the assault about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The road reopened Sunday evening. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

