Hit and run suspect vehicle Aug. 2

The pictured van is suspected to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Gate City Boulevard Aug. 2.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police have released a photo of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Gate City Boulevard Sunday night.

The vehicle appears to be a 2003 to 2019 Chevrolet Express or GMC Savanna work van, police said. The van has a top ladder rack, no visible logos or markings and has a right side swing-open style cargo door with split side windows. 

The van would have minor front end damage, likely to the grille, hood and/or bumper, according to police.

At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving an injured pedestrian at West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road, police said. 

David Robinson, 53, was walking across Gate City Boulevard but was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

He was struck by a white work van traveling west on Gate City Boulevard, police said. The vehicle left the scene following the crash.

Robinson died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone who recognizes the van or has information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

