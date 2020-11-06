 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release photos of suspect in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting
0 comments
top story

Police release photos of suspect in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
four seasons suspect

Police say they are looking for the man seen in these surveillance video photos in connection with an Oct. 25 shooting that injured two people.

 Greensboro Police Department, provided

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man considered the primary suspect in a shooting at Four Seasons Town Centre in late October, police said in a news release.  

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police released three pictures of the man captured on surveillance footage during the Oct. 25 shooting outside of the mall that injured two people. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3 tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News