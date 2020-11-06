Police release photos of suspect in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man considered the primary suspect in a shooting at Four Seasons Town Centre in late October, police said in a news release.
Police released three pictures of the man captured on surveillance footage during the Oct. 25 shooting outside of the mall that injured two people.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3 tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
