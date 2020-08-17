GREENSBORO — Detectives are searching for a vehicle involved in the July 21 homicide of a Greensboro man, police said in a news release today.
Police arrested Anthony Van Long on July 29 in connection to the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Jeffries, whose body was found in the 3200 block of Orange Street, but detectives have yet to locate the car used in the homicide, police said.
Long is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on a charge of first-degree murder, and police have not said how Jeffries was killed or released a motive in the slaying.
The vehicle, a four-door 2006 Suzuki Verona with N.C. registration tag PFB-6574, is pictured in photos captured from surveillance footage. Police said the car's tag has likely been removed. The car has after-market rims and faded paint in some areas, according to police.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
