Police searching for men involved in Greensboro armed commercial robbery
commercial robbery suspects
Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery earlier today, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 10:50 a.m., two men robbed a business located at 2103 E. Cone Boulevard, according to police.     

Police released images from surveillance footage of the pair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. 

