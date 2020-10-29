Police searching for suspect in Circle K robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Wednesday night, police said in a news release.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Circle K, 3700 Groometown Road. A man entered the business, brandished a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police are not sure whether the suspect left on foot or by vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.