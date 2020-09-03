HIGH POINT — Police are searching for a suspect who they say might have sat fire to a vehicle at a car dealership Aug. 25.
The police and fire departments responded at 1 a.m. that day to a car on fire at Vann York Bargain Cars, 1820 Westchester Drive, and found a Jeep Compass fully engulfed in flames, according to police.
High Point Fire Department quickly put out the flames, but determined that the car was set on fire intentionally, police said. A gasoline container was found near the vehicle and collected as evidence, along with surveillance video of a white Kia Sportage.
In the video, a man gets out of the passenger side, covers his face and runs toward Vann York Bargain Cars, police said. Moments later, he is seen returning with a gasoline container, which he put in the car before getting back inside the Kia Sportage, which then quickly left the area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fire Investigator Levins at 336-883-3276 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to submit a tip on the P3 mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.