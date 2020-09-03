Lorenzo White

White

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — A Randleman man was arrested after police say he struck and critically injured a bicyclist while driving impaired Saturday then fled the scene of the crash.

Police said 30-year-old Lorenzo White Jr. was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on North Main Street about noon and hit a bicycle ridden by 59-year-old John Wesley Daniel of High Point that crossed the road in front of oncoming traffic near the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. 

Several witnesses ran across the street to help Daniel who was critically injured, while other witnesses followed White, who did not stop after the crash, police said. 

Police said White was found a block away from the crash. He was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, no insurance, felony hit-and-run and felony serious injury by motor vehicle. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bail.

Daniel was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, according to police. 

Police said the crash is still being investigated.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments