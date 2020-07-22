GREENSBORO — Deputies arrested a Randleman man today and charged him with the rape of a child, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities responded to a call on July 13 about a sex offense against a child that took place the previous day, the sheriff's office said. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued Saturday against 36-year-old Tony Ray Sierra Jr., the sheriff's office said.
Sierra was arrested in Greensboro a little after midnight by the sheriff's office's Criminal Apprehension Team, according to the release.
Sierra is charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
He is under a $2.5 million secured bail at the Randolph County Detention Center.
