Reidsville Man Arrested for serious assault of child

REIDSVILLE — Authorities arrested a Reidsville man Saturday night after he allegedly struck a 5-year-old in the head with a liquor bottle causing serious injury.

Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 25, was intoxicated when he committed the crime at 10:24 p.m. at a 124 Isabelle Loop residence here, authorities said in a news release.

The child, who was taken to a Triad area hospital for treatment, is expected to survive. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the juvenile.

RCSO investigators charged Sheppard with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Additional charges related to the assault are expected, the sheriff's office said in the press statement.

Sheppard is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $3 million secured bond.

Court records show Sheppard has a criminal history in Guilford County.

In 2013, he was arrested in High Point, along with two other men, for breaking into a house, beating a man with a baseball bat then robbing him.