Restaurant cashier suffers a minor injury during robbery Monday morning in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A cashier suffered a minor injury during a robbery at a McDonald's restaurant Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a robbery reported at the McDonald’s at 7069 Albert Pick Road.

The suspects drove a green SUV in the drive-thru lane, produced a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cashier. The SUV fled the area in an unknown direction.

The cashier suffered a minor injury during the robbery and EMS was dispatched for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

