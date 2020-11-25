 Skip to main content
Reward increased in slaying of Green Level man, Alamance County Sheriff's Office announces
GRAHAM — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday $1,000 has been added to the reward for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of Lloyd Carvon Gillis Jr. The total reward is $3,500.

Gillis, 29, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Tyrick Gattis, 24, of Green Level, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The last known address for Gillis is 702 Lakeside Ave. in Burlington.

At 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 16, deputies responded to a report of gunshot at a residence in the 2200 block of James Boswell Road in Green Level. They found Gattis with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center. Gattis died a short time later, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe that Gattis was shot as he attempted to leave the residence a few minutes before the 911 call, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gillis is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-570-6300, Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or visit www.p3tips.com

Lloyd Carvon Gillis

 Courtesy of Alamance County Sheriff's Office
